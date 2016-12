Teen trio finds mangoes not so sweet as freedom

Three youths fell into the clutches of the long arm of the law after overreaching in their quest for ripe mangoes.

The sticky-fingered trio, aged 17, 20 and 21, were caught by police as they snuck into a villager’s mango farm and helped themselves to armfuls of fruit.

Police confiscated the mangoes – which may have gone missing in police custody around lunch time – before sending the fruit filching fiends to court.

dap news