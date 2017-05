Teenage dealer tries to swallow the evidence

It wasn’t nerves that caused a suspect in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district to be tight-lipped when police approached him on Saturday, but rather a mouthful of drugs.

The 18-year-old was working as a porter at Doeum Kor market when police came calling, and instead of tossing the 12 bags of drugs he decided to try swallowing them.

Stopping him and making him spit them out, police took their own bite out of crime by arresting the teen on trafficking charges.

Rasmei Kampuchea