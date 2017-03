Teenager gets lesson on drugs: don’t trust users

A drug user’s desperation steered him to cheat a young friend by selling his motorbike for drug money in Banteay Meanchey province’s Srah Raing commune.

Police on Thursday arrested the addict, who borrowed the 14-year-old victim’s ride on March 2, then sold it to fuel his habit.

The victim filed a complaint about the addict, who was located by authorities, confessed and sent to court.

ANN