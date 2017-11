Ten lorry drivers get earful from district gov

Shipping trucks were rockin’ around the clock in the capital, but their drivers got busted when the Chbar Ampov district governor caught up with them yesterday.

Calling for a total of 10 container trucks to be stopped for ignoring the municipal ban on semis during certain hours, the official made them park their sand-hauling rigs before signing an oath to abide by the law in the future, or spend a workday in court.

Nokorwat