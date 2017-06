Ten S Reap bettors better thank their lucky stars

Siem Reap police are betting that a written contract will set 10 punters back on the straight and narrow after being caught at an illegal gambling ring on Wednesday.

Surrounding the area around midday, cops nabbed 13 suspects and confiscated 14 motos before letting all but the ringleaders go after signing a promise to give up their vice.

The bet-taking trio, though, were sent to the station for questioning.

ann