Tense fence snitches on flat infiltrators

Three suspects might as well have left a bread crumb trail for police after allegedly robbing a garment worker on Monday in Kakab commune, Phnom Penh.

Alerted by a garment worker about property stolen from her rental room, cops were able to first track down the man who bought the looted goods.

Questioning him led to locating the other two, and the whole trio was sent to court.

Kampuchea Thmey