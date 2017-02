Theft victims caught with their pants down

Thieves in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district seized upon what was for them a golden opportunity on Saturday when a woman left her car unattended while her child was urinating.

The victim pulled over for a pit stop and left her car unlocked when two men came on motos and stole her bag from inside the car.

The woman reported the incident to police, who are sure to make it their number one priority.

KOH SANTEPHEAP