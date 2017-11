There can be only one: Highlander strikes teen

A teenage girl in Prey Veng province’s Kanh Chriech commune suffered serious injuries while crossing the road when she was struck by an SUV yesterday.

Hit by the Toyota Highlander on Highway 387, the 14-year-old was sent to the hospital by cops who assembled at the scene.

The driver fled after the incident, but authorities have impounded the vehicle in hopes the owner would come and take responsibility.

