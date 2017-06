There’s no need to call in Sherlock for this case

A hit-and-run driver seemed to have more than one screw loose when his licence plate fell off when he collided with a tuk-tuk yesterday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

Driving down Russian Boulevard, the tuk-tuk was turning left when it was struck by a car, causing it to flip and injure the driver.

Hitting the road to flee, the car left one major clue behind the number plate which police are using to track down the driver.

Koh Santepheap