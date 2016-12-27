Thief attempts to give himself Christmas gift

All a 29-year-old man wanted for Christmas was a phone, evidenced by the fact that he robbed a 37-year-old French tourist for one in the capital’s Wat Phnom commune on Sunday.

The unguarded holidaymaker was sightseeing when the unscrupulous suspect seized his phone and attempted to flee.

Thankfully, the tourist’s Christmas spirit was not dampened, as patrolling police quickly caught up with the conniving crook and sent him to the district police station, where he spent the remainder of the festive occasion.

NOKORWAT