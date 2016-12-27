Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Thief attempts to give himself Christmas gift

Thief attempts to give himself Christmas gift

All a 29-year-old man wanted for Christmas was a phone, evidenced by the fact that he robbed a 37-year-old French tourist for one in the capital’s Wat Phnom commune on Sunday.

The unguarded holidaymaker was sightseeing when the unscrupulous suspect seized his phone and attempted to flee.

Thankfully, the tourist’s Christmas spirit was not dampened, as patrolling police quickly caught up with the conniving crook and sent him to the district police station, where he spent the remainder of the festive occasion.

NOKORWAT

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".