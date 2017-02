Thief caught, arrested in middle of burglary

One man had the starring role in security camera footage that led to his arrest in Phnom Penh’s Choam Chao commune yesterday.

A house owner told police that he locked his house - recently outfitted with mobile-ready security cameras - before going to work at the market.

While checking the camera feed on his phone, the owner saw the suspect breaking into a window and called police, who nabbed the thief in due time.

NOKORWAT