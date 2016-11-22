Search form

Thief gambles on bud’s benevolence, loses

Gambling leads people to do insensible things, including pawning your pal’s motorbike for a meagre $50.

A desperate dude had borrowed his friend’s moto, only to pawn it and squander the money on gambling.

The furious friend yesterday met up with the deceitful douche, resulting in an argument that quickly escalated to an exchange of blows.

Upon sustaining slight injuries, the swindler filed a complaint with the police against the victim. The two agitated men are arguing their case at the police station.

Contact author: Bun Sengkong
