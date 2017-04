Thief gets time to mull abandonment issues

A Vietnamese national will be licking his wounds today after being abandoned by his mate in a routine bag-snatch gone wrong.

Phnom Penh police officers were patrolling their patch when they heard a woman’s cries.

They chased after the dastardly duo, who had grabbed her purse as she rode her moto.

With the aid of some heroic passersby, one of the theieves was snatched, as his uncompassionate comrade sprinted off.

