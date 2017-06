Thief no match for the neighbourhood watch

A capital mob made quick work of a motorbike thief, thwarting him after only 30 metres in Choam Chao commune.

Police say on Tuesday the owner parked his ride inside his brother’s house then went to his own room just around the corner.

Soon hearing the familiar sound of it starting up, he called out for aid.

Locals swarmed the 61-year-old suspect, and socked him a few times before authorities came and brought him to the commune station.

Koh Santepheap