Thief thwarted by his booty’s unique beauty

Complex craftsmanship proved to be the downfall for one Oddar Meanchey crook after police discovered him selling unique artefacts on Monday.

A burgled homeowner reported certain fancy wooden furnishings had vanished from her home.

Police found three thieves in possession of wooden carvings that corresponded to the complainant’s descriptions, and needed no further evidence to arrest the bandits.

The woman’s wood has since been returned, while the suspects sit in the police station.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY