Thief uses rock ’n’ rolls off on stolen motorbike

A construction worker’s Sihanoukville heist suffered from a weak foundation when he threw a rock at a woman then made off with her moped.

The victim says she was driving home yesterday when the man pitched a stone at her then got on her scooter and rode away.

Cops made quick work of the investigation, however, by tracking the ride, arresting the stone slinger and returning the moto to its owner.

Koh Santepheap