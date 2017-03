Thieves face rock, then roll after heist in PP

Two burglars felt the weight of their crime in the form of a rock thrown through their car window as they were escaping a robbery on Monday in the Sen Sok district of Phnom Penh.

After returning home and noticing missing money and jewellery, a local homeowner spotted the duo fleeing and called for help.

A security guard managed to toss a stone at their vehicle and police, who are still searching for the suspects, found the damaged ride abandoned nearby.

KOH SANTEPHEAP