Thieves, fence draw the attention of cops

Quick-thinking cops thwarted a pair of thieves in Battambang on Sunday, returning a cellphone to its rightful owner in the process.

Police received a call reporting a standard moto-mounted snatch-and-grab, and decided to descend on a well-known pawn shop.

There they saw a motorbike that matched the victim’s description of the thief’s and were able to apprehend the crook and confiscate the phone.

A second accomplice remains at large while police contemplate taking action against the pawn shop as well.

Kampuchea Thmey