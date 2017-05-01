Thieves’ plans hit a bump in the road in Phnom Penh

The capital’s infamous potholes proved useful for stopping a thief on Friday night when one member of a bag-snatching trio crashed and was arrested in Chamkarmon district.

As the victim was riding in front of the Ministry of Land Management, three men on two bikes pulled close and grabbed her purse, causing her an injurious fall.

The woman called out for help, and bystanders gave chase, only to watch both bikes wipe out after hitting a hole in the pavement.

Two of the thieves escaped with the bag, but a third was held by the mob until police arrived.

NOKORWAT