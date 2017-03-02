Thieves shove victim, shove off with moto

Four pushy thieves in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district are now being pursued by police after they stole a garment worker’s motorbike at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police said the 30-year-old woman was sitting on her moto outside the market when one suspect approached her with a gun and threatened to shoot if she called out.

Two other suspects then shoved her from the bike and rode off while the gunman was picked up by a getaway driver. The victim wasn’t injured and filed for police intervention.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY