Thieves shove victim, shove off with moto

Four pushy thieves in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district are now being pursued by police after they stole a garment worker’s motorbike at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Police said the 30-year-old woman was sitting on her moto outside the market when one suspect approached her with a gun and threatened to shoot if she called out.
Two other suspects then shoved her from the bike and rode off while the gunman was picked up by a getaway driver. The victim wasn’t injured and filed for police intervention.
KAMPUCHEA THMEY
