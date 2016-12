Thieves who took their time will be doing time

A group of burglars without a getaway plan were arrested by police on Sunday in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district. The thieving quartet allegedly broke into a student’s room to steal a computer – and the wifi modem for good measure. While the heist was successful, the poorly planned escape saw the thieves waiting patiently for a motodop. Instead of getting picked up by a taxi, three of the thieves were picked up by patrolling police, while the fourth fled on foot. FRESH NEWS