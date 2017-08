Thieves wrongly thought they had a licence to rob

Just because a motorbike is lacking a licence plate doesn’t mean it’s free, or at least that was the lesson two Tbong Khmum province thieves learned on Saturday.

Leaving his undocumented bike in front of his Choam Tamao commune home, the victim noticed two men come up and begin walking off with it.

His shouts for help were answered by those living near him and both suspects were fed a healthy portion of mob justice before being forwarded to authorities.

Nokorwat