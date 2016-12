Thieving duo still need to cement their plot

Two amateur thieves couldn’t have been more indiscreet on Friday when they chose to drive down the road with their loot in full view.

The duo had snatched a total of 27 scaffolding poles and tubes from a cement factory in Kampot’s La’ang commune, and carried them off in a mini tractor – presumably to sell later. Unsurprisingly, they were stopped by patrolling police, who promptly seized the blunderers’ plunder.

ANN