Thirsty phone thief nabbed at drink stand

A phone snatcher’s sweet tooth proved to be his downfall when police found him parked in front of a sugarcane juice vendor and arrested him yesterday in Battambang province’s Tuol Ta Ek commune.

Authorities say a 13-year-old was riding alone when the suspect drove close and snagged her cell.

When she called out for help, local officers gave chase and, seeing a moto matching the victim’s description stopped for a drink, they questioned its owner.

Sure enough, the man confessed, returned the device and was sent to court.

