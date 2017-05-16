Search form

Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife’s ring

The bonds of friendship were broken on Sunday as a man in Kandal’s Ang Snuol district was arrested for taking his friend’s wife’s ring and selling it for $300.

Police say the two chums were drinking when the suspect asked to try on a band the victim’s wife had brought out, slyly slipping out before giving it back.

Confronted about the jewellery later, the suspect played dumb, prompting a police complaint. When brought down to the station, however, the suspect caved, confessing to pawning his buddy’s bling.

