Three men caught after stealing teacher’s moto

Tuesday may have been the day to call in a substitute for a capital teacher who was relieved of her motorbike in Prek Pnov district.

Cops say the instructor had dropped her daughter off at class before being stopped by three men blocking the road near the market.

They made off with her scooter, but after the incident was reported, two of the thugs were tracked down and hauled to the station for a pop quiz given by the boys in blue.

Rasmei Kampuchea