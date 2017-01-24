Three men go medieval on their foes in capital

The streets of Phnom Penh transformed into a medieval war zone on Sunday when a one-sided sword fight broke out in Por Sen Chey district.

Rather than riding horses, the trio of assailants attacked their adversaries from aboard a motorbike, slashing with swords as they drove by.

Two victims who were unable to identify their foes, wno were taken to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police, who believe the attack was revenge-motivated, are on the hunt for the armed cavalry.

Koh Santepheap