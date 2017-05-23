Three mules turn rat, get two more cuffed

Fighting crime was like a game of dominoes for Battambang police on Sunday. The cops could hardly believe their luck when the confessions of three suspects led to the arrest of even more.

Making nightly rounds, police spotted three loiterers looking shifty. A search quickly confirmed their suspicions, when they uncovered illegal weapons and drugs.

Interrogations of the trio led to the arrest of two more apparent criminals. It was “game over” for their illicit adventures, with their car impounded and the quintet hauled off to face court.

ann

Soth Koemsoeun