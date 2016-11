Three take a turn and tumble into police path

Three motorbike passengers panicked at a police checkpoint, scattering in different directions as police tried to round them up in Phnom Penh yesterday.

The three men were riding one motorbike – all without helmets – when they noticed the nearby traffic police.

The driver slammed on the brakes, but the bike tipped over, spilling the trio out into the street.

Cops managed to apprehend two-thirds of the group while a solo strider made off on foot.

Koh Santepheap