Three video journalists in hospital after crash

Breaking news apparently wasn’t enough to keep some TV reporters’ driver from dozing off behind the wheel on their way to cover a story.

The three video journalists were driving in Siem Reap province’s Varin district on Friday when their vehicle veered from the road and into a field.

Perhaps they can do an exposé on Temple Town’s hospitals as they were all sent there with injuries by officers who arrived on the scene.

PPD