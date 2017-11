Three Vietnam women charged for illegal lotto

It seems the purveyors of a lottery drew an unlucky number yesterday when officers in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district came calling to the room where they were operating.

Spotting the three Vietnamese women selling tickets at different locations throughout the day, authorities followed them back to their abode and made the arrests.

Stacks of stubs and calculators were taken as evidence and the trio was given a date to meet the judge.

National Police