Timber! An unwitting lumberjack takes off

A speeding shipping truck played the role of lumberjack yesterday when it fell a tree and tried to flee the scene in Phnom Penh. The out-of-control carrier collided with an overhanging branch on Mao Tse Toung, sending the entire tree tumbling down on a trailing Honda CRV. The terrified trucker took off, hoping to avoid the consequence of his blunder, but pursuing police pinched the inadvertent logger. NOKORWAT