Tipsy teen attempts to cleave his own kin

A pair of disheartened parents had no choice but to call the cops on their child after he chased them with a cleaver on Saturday in Kampot. The 19-year-old had returned home drunk that night, but instead of destroying random household objects as usual, he instead pursued his poor parents. His folks eventually ran to to the police station and filed a complaint against their feisty son, who was sent to the provincial station. KOHSANTEPHEAP DAILY