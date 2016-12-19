Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - A tired trucker turns accidental trespasser

A tired trucker turns accidental trespasser

One driver who was straddling the fence between consciousness and sleep found himself turned upside down in Kandal on Friday morning.

The tired truck driver lost control of his vehicle, veering onto a villager’s property and into their fence early that morning.

The truck subsequently flipped over, presumably waking the driver as well as injuring him and his three passengers.

All four were forwarded to a hospital in Phnom Penh, while the overturned truck was impounded at the district police station.

NOKORWAT

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".