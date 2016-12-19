A tired trucker turns accidental trespasser

One driver who was straddling the fence between consciousness and sleep found himself turned upside down in Kandal on Friday morning.

The tired truck driver lost control of his vehicle, veering onto a villager’s property and into their fence early that morning.

The truck subsequently flipped over, presumably waking the driver as well as injuring him and his three passengers.

All four were forwarded to a hospital in Phnom Penh, while the overturned truck was impounded at the district police station.

NOKORWAT