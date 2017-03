Too cool for school, teens nabbed after wipeout

Two grade-12 students will be facing more than just a visit to the principal’s office after they were arrested for phone snatching in the capital’s Teuk La’ak I commune on Tuesday.

Police say the truants pulled up alongside a young woman and grabbed her mobile, but bumped her while trying to escape and wiped out. Patrolling officers collected the duo, and they are waiting to be sent to court.

NOKORWAT