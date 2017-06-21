Search form

Too late to make a good impression for this thief

There was no mistaking who stole a capital employer’s jewellery after she consulted the CCTV footage: her new employee.

Working as a mechanic only a month, the man went to his boss’s house when she wasn’t home, broke open a drawer and pinched the precious metal.

Returning home on Monday and checking the video feed, the owner immediately identified the thief and located him at a Russey Keo district internet cafe.

Police were alerted and came to make the arrest, bringing him to the station to take a proper mug shot.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Touch Sokha
