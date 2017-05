Top-storey man makes off with roofing material

A Takeo homeowner must have hit the roof when he discovered his neighbour in Donkeo district had stolen several pieces of roofing material from him.

The neighbour, a coconut seller, had allegedly loaded up his tuk-tuk with the stolen pieces and transported them away but was nabbed by police an hour later after the owner filed a complaint.

Authorities hauled him off to the station and seized the misappropriated sheet metal.

nokorwat