Tough S Rieng military cop shrugs off crash

A military cop proved unshakable and quite nearly unbreakable when a crash with a container truck left him with only minor injuries in Svay Rieng town on Wednesday.

The man in uniform was crossing the road on his moto when a speeding rig wasn’t able to brake fast enough and hit him before veering into a billboard.

After fleeing, the driver’s truck was impounded and the MP took himself to the hospital.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY