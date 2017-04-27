Search form

Tough Tuesday for man who loses friend, moto

Police arrested a man for stealing his purported friend’s moto on Tuesday in Phnom Penh’s Prampi Makara district.

The pair had gone to Olympic Stadium together, and with the victim inside, the suspect returned to the parking lot and snagged the man’s moto, telling the attendants he had lost his parking ticket and depositing his ID in its stead.

After a long wait, his friend returned to the lot and asked the attendants if they had seen his companion.

When they informed him his friend had already departed, the man realised he’d lost both friend and moto and filed a police complaint.

