Tough tyre repairman takes on throng alone

A motorbike tyre repairer has to make $50 of reparation to three men he allegedly injured during a brawl over a lost phone. A motorcyclist accused the repairman of stealing his phone.

Agitated by the accusation, the tyre tough got into a verbal disagreement with the man, who summoned four friends, three of whom ended up injured. Both parties were arrested, while police arranged the settlement.

NOKORWAT