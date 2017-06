Tourists bowled over by sights, wreckless driver

Four capital sightseers were left with the wrong kind of souvenirs – wounds – on Monday as they were hit by a car and injured in Daun Penh district.

Scoping out Wat Phnom on a single motorbike, the group was smashed into by a speeding driver.

One rider’s leg was broken and he was carted to the hospital by his friends who were spared any major damage.

Nearby police impounded both vehicles to the station for further legal action.

Nokorwat