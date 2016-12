Toyota takes turbulent turn toward scrap heap

An inebriated driver zigzagged down a street in the capital yesterday before driving his Toyota Tundra into a public garden and ploughing into a utility pole.

The by-now sober man attempted to drive away but was foiled by his pickup truck, which had been wrecked by the crazy crash.

Ditching the dilapidated vehicle, the panicky punter hopped onto a motodop’s bike and escaped, leaving police to impound his car.

FRESH NEWS