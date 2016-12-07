Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Tractors plough into each other in Pursat

Tractors plough into each other in Pursat

The homemade tractors frequently seen on Cambodian roads aren’t all that speedy, but still need careful handling as six found out the hard way on Monday afternoon. Driving his makeshift trailer through Pursat’s Phnom Kravanh district with his son by his side, a local man grew impatient trailing another DIY vehicle loaded with paddy rice and attempted to overtake it. His restlessness cost him, though, when the rice cart – whose driver had taken three passengers – swerved into his path. Police arrived on the scene to impound both vehicles and send all involved to hospital. KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".