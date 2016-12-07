Tractors plough into each other in Pursat

The homemade tractors frequently seen on Cambodian roads aren’t all that speedy, but still need careful handling as six found out the hard way on Monday afternoon. Driving his makeshift trailer through Pursat’s Phnom Kravanh district with his son by his side, a local man grew impatient trailing another DIY vehicle loaded with paddy rice and attempted to overtake it. His restlessness cost him, though, when the rice cart – whose driver had taken three passengers – swerved into his path. Police arrived on the scene to impound both vehicles and send all involved to hospital. KOH SANTEPHEAP