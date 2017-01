Trafficking truckers transported to prison

Two garment truck drivers were found to be transporting a different kind of cargo when they were arrested for drug trafficking in Kampong Speu on Saturday.

Police apprehended the men after an undercover agent alerted them to the illicit side job.

Sure enough, when cops searched the vehicle, they uncovered two packages of crystal meth.

The drug-slinging duo has since been sent to the provincial court to face further legal action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY