Trash talk creates a bloody mess in capital

Two junk pickers couldn’t seem to scrap an argument that turned violent in the capital’s Russey Keo district on Friday.

Witnesses say they saw the two bickering but didn’t know why, though the cause quickly became irrelevant when one pulled a valuable metal recyclable a knife and sliced his opponent, drawing blood.

Police were called, and arrived to take the enraged recycler into custody.

NOKORWAT