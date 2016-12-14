Search form

Trashed driver dodges Cintri truck to no avail

An intoxicated driver’s divided attention caused him to crash into a road divider in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Monday night.

The blind-drunk man was blind to a left-turning Cintri truck and only swerved his car at the last minute to avoid the rubbish collection vehicle, leading to the collision with the divider.

Both the driver and his companion fled, leaving their wrecked vehicle behind. It has since been impounded at the police station for legal action to be taken.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
