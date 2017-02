Trashy garbagemen turn to life of crime

Two Phnom Penh rubbish collectors who apparently felt their pay was rubbish decided to supplement their income by robbing someone on their route on Sunday.

The crooks were pushing their cart down the road when they spotted an electric saw through a door left ajar.

Seizing their chance, they snatched the machine, but were spotted by the homeowner.

Her cries for help were heeded and the hapless thieves were arrested while the tool was returned.

