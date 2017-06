Tree surgeon, doctors needed after tyre blows

A driver’s right tyre turned out to be totally wrong when it exploded while he was driving in Kompong Speu and led to an injurious crash for five passengers and a nearby tree on Saturday.

Police in Phnom Sruoch district say the Lexus was driving safely when the tyre ruptured, causing it to veer off the road and into the tree.

Cops were called to the scene shortly and ambulances were summoned to bring all five riders to the hospital.

Rasmei Kampuchea