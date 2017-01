Tricksters migrate to target trusting tourists

With tourists pouring into Sihanoukville over the weekend to celebrate the New Year, a few mischievous migrants tagged along to take advantage of the influx by lining their pockets with stolen goods.

Patrolling police managed to pick up three separate female felons who had nicked valuables from visiting revellers on Saturday. In total, cops confiscated seven cellphones and some cold hard cash from the ornery out-of-towners before sending them off to provincial court.

ANN