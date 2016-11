Trigger-happy terror turns on own mother

The siren song of violence has put a Phnom Penh recidivist right back in the hoosegow, this time for allegedly threatening to shoot his own mum at their home on Monday.

The man – previously jailed for firing a gun at a KTV – had a heated argument with his mother that culminated in a maniacal outburst in which he threatened to shoot the matriarch.

He was later arrested by police alerted by his escaping mum.

KOH SANTEPHEAP